WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) is merging with a north country community and it will increase accessibility to transportation throughout the Capital Region. NEWS10 breaks down what you can expect with the new change.

You may have already seen the changes at your nearby bus stop. Gone are the old GGFT logos and in its place CDTA. “We are going to merge the Greater Glens Falls Transit system into CDTA effective January 1,” said CDTA CEO Carm Basile. The rates and routes will go unchanged. Basile says the change will be more of a visible one. He says you will notice, “blue busses, gold trim. Blue bus stops gold trim. Consistent, reliable and we hope that we can impress the citizens of Glens Falls.”

And they will keep the current drivers. Mayor Bill Collins says having CDTA in the area brings all of the benefits of CDTA to the community. He says it will come at a fraction of the cost, “CDTA collects its local share through each county at one quarter of one percent their mortgage reporting tax.”

Eventually, you can catch a bus on Central Avenue and travel up the Northway to Lake George or down to Albany and back if you work in the capital city. “ In the long term the thought is to connect the communities and make the Capital Region one continuous line, so to speak,” said Basile.

Mayor Collins says, “The first thing we must do is ensure stability and ensure the services that we are currently providing are established and make sense. And then we can start looking at what I believe, you are going to see additional runs down the Northway.”

CDTA officials held a meeting at the Crandall Public Library on Monday to answer any questions from the community.