ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital District Transportation Authority is encouraging community members who use the BusPlus Red Line to participate in a survey. The main objective of the survey is to gather input about the travel experience along the Red Line to determine potential improvements.

The first phase of the project covers BusPlus stations in Schenectady from Veeder/Nott to Niskayuna. In addition to public feedback, the CDTA will utilize data collection and traffic analysis to determine changes that will improve the station areas and adjacent intersections for transit riders, pedestrians, and other travelers.