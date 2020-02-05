CDTA ready to go with new riverfront route thanks to a $27M grant

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—CDTA was granted $27 million to start its new Riverfront Rapid Transit Line. The new blue and silver buses will ply their way up and down the Hudson River starting fall 2020.

Carm Basile, CEO of CDTA, says the money will buy 20 new buses for the route, that runs from Waterford down to the Port of Albany. Each bus costs $500,000 and that will use up almost half of the grant.



The Waterford Bridge will be a part of the new Blue Line.

The 40-year-old bus barn at the bottom of Hoosick St. in Troy is being expanded to fit the 20 new buses. There will be infrastructure improvements and new signage for the route.

The Troy bus barn is being expanded to handle the 20 new busses for the new rapid transit Blue Route.

This is the second of three rapid transit routes the CDTA has planned. The Red Route along State Route 5 came online in 2011. The Purple Line is the next big expansion, running from Crossgates Mall into Downtown Albany.

LATEST STORIES: