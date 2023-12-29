ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital District Transportation Authority is offering free rides starting at 8 p.m. on New Year’s Eve. The offer runs until approximately 2 a.m. on January 1.

The CDTA will operate on a Sunday/Holiday schedule on January 1. The Northway Xpress (nX) and Thruway Xpress (TX) services will not be available. Regular weekday service will resume on Tuesday.

CDTA Sales window will be closed on Monday and Tuesday and reopen on Wednesday. For more information, contact the CDTA’s Customer Service Center at (518) 482-8822.