CDTA modifies disinfecting process to prevent the spread of coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Under guidance from state health authorities, CDTA says buses will be deep cleaned/disinfected every three days to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the flu.

They are asking CDTA customers to stay home if they are sick. Especially if they have a fever, cough or respiratory symptoms. They are also asking for customers to contact CDTA if they notice a particular bus needs cleaning.

In order to prevent the spread of germs, CDTA is offering the following advice to its customers:

Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

Cover coughs or sneezes with a tissue then throw it out

Avoid contact with the mouth, nose, and eyes

Clean and disinfect frequently used surfaces like cellphones, light switches, and doorknobs

Stay home when sick

To report a bus that needs cleaning call CDTA’s customer service center at 518-482-8822 or use their online contact form.