CDTA modifies disinfecting process to prevent the spread of coronavirus

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Under guidance from state health authorities, CDTA says buses will be deep cleaned/disinfected every three days to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and the flu.
They are asking CDTA customers to stay home if they are sick. Especially if they have a fever, cough or respiratory symptoms. They are also asking for customers to contact CDTA if they notice a particular bus needs cleaning.
In order to prevent the spread of germs, CDTA is offering the following advice to its customers:
- Wash hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds
- Cover coughs or sneezes with a tissue then throw it out
- Avoid contact with the mouth, nose, and eyes
- Clean and disinfect frequently used surfaces like cellphones, light switches, and doorknobs
- Stay home when sick
To report a bus that needs cleaning call CDTA’s customer service center at 518-482-8822 or use their online contact form.