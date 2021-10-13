CDTA launching study to improve bus reliability in Capital Region

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) and the Capital District Transportation Committee (CDTC) are conducting a Bus Lane Feasibility Study. The study is to improve bus reliability in the Capital Region.

The study will investigate the feasibility, needed infrastructure improvements, and potential operating policies for bus lanes. CDTA said bus lanes separate buses from other vehicles to allow them to travel faster, increase on-time performance, and get riders to their destinations more quickly every day.

“This is the first step in creating a more robust CDTA in the Capital Region,” said CDTA CEO, Carm Basile. “A bus lane feasibility study will allow us to get the important information we need to continue to grow our system and provide even more mobility choices to customers and the community.”

CDTA is asking for feedback from the public about how the bus experience can be improved. The online survey will gather feedback about challenges, needs and opportunities for the bus network. The public can participate in the survey on the project website. The survey will open October 20 and close at midnight on November 21.

There will also be a series of in-person pop-up events and virtual workshops to gather public feedback. The events are:

October 20, 7 a.m. to 9 a.m., pop-up event at the bus stops at corner of State Street and Pearl Street in downtown Albany

October 20, 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., pop-up event at the bus stop in front of Albany Public Library

October 20, 5:30 p.m. to 6:15 p.m., virtual workshop on Zoom

October 20, 7 p.m. to 7:45 p.m., virtual workshop on Zoom

Registration is required for the Zoom events. You can visit the Bus Lane Study website to sign up. More information about the project is available on the project website.