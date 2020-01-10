CDTA goes electric with four new buses

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)—The loudest thing on the CDTA’s new electric buses are the turn signals. As we took a test ride on Friday, it was eerily quite on board, the silence of the motor missing.

The news electric buses seat up to 42 people.

The curb weight is 33,000 lbs,, it has four huge batteries on board and the range for these new buses is around 150 miles. The pilot program is expected to lower operating costs compared to CDTA’s current diesel and natural gas buses.

The new buses take 6 hours to charge

The new electric buses will now travel on different routes around the capital region, testing their range and efficiency. CDTA is using money from a federal grant that allowed it to invest in this new technology.

Gov. Cuomo has a goal that all upstate buses will be electric by 2035 and CDTA is ready to meet that challenge.