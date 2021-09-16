CDTA Flex service expands to southern Saratoga

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, the CDTA will expand its FLEX service into the Southern Saratoga county region, at DeCrescente distributing in Mechanicville.

The CDTA’s on-demand, app-based service will cover the Mechanicville, Halfmoon, and Clifton Park areas starting September 20.

CDTA introduced FLEX to the Capital Region in January of 2020, which connects customers to curb-to-curb service within specified zones by downloading the free TransLoc App to call or request a ride.

The program currently operates in Colonie, Guilderland, Latham, and the UAlbany uptown campus, which also services Albany Medical Center, Albany International Airport, and University at Albany, as part of their universal access agreement.

“It is our mission to create connections and seamless transportation options throughout the Capital Region,” said Carm Basile, CDTA Chief Executive Officer, “we have expanded our route network and increased access and opportunity for thousands of residents.

The Southern Saratoga County FLEX service will operate free of charge during the initial pilot

period, with handicapped accessible vehicles available.

For further information on FLEX service visit the CDTA’s website.