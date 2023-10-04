ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital District Transportation Authority is back for the first time since 2019! The festival will be held at the CDTA Headquarters at 110 Watervliet Avenue on Thursday, October 7, from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Festivities include a reading by The RED Bookshelf, bounce houses, carnival games, balloon twisting, a petting zoo, a VIA Aquarium demonstration, and more! Families can also take a harvest hayride through the CDTA paint shop.

Local law enforcement agencies and first responders will be on-site providing demonstrations. There will also be refreshments available.