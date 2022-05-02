AMSTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital District Transportation Authority will bridge a gap between Amsterdam and other cities, with planned connections to Schenectady, and an express route to Albany that will stop at park and ride lots at Thruway exits 25 and 26.

“There’s never been a system like this in this community, so we are going to deploy all of our resources to make sure that people understand how to use the service, who to call, how to use all of our applications,” CDTA CEO Carm Basile told NEWS10.

“We are supporting economic development. We are supporting our businesses. More people will be able to contribute to our economy,” said Assemblyman Angelo Santabarbara.

Routes will also incorporate the needs of the Amsterdam City School District, expecting to serve hundreds of high school students.

This is all being funded by money included in the New York State budget, and federal dollars secured for Capital Region transit.

“When we utilize public transit, we reduce pollution, traffic congestion, and our fossil fuel emissions, moving us toward the clean transportation future we need to preserve our planet. That’s why I’ve pushed hard to increase transit options in our region,” said Congressman Paul Tonko, “from securing increased federal funding for our Capital Region transit agencies, to bringing $3 million to the City of Amsterdam for a new multimodal transport station.”

As part of a phased approach, CDTA will eventually bring its new mobility options to the community, including bike share, ride share, scooters and car share.

“Establishing Montgomery County as part of the CDTA network opens a whole new world of

opportunities for our working families and small businesses, and I am incredibly proud to have

secured over $1.25 million in state funding to create this life-changing service expansion,” said Senator Michelle Hinchey.

Officials project a launch of the services just before Labor Day.