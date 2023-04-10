Touted as the “first-of-its-kind” transit center, the mobility center will provide access to ten transit routes.

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Construction on the Gateway Mobility Center is underway. Touted as the “first-of-its-kind” transit center, the mobility center will provide access to ten transit routes.

The center is located adjacent to Gateway Plaza Park. Other improvements in the area include new sidewalks with snow and ice melt systems, upgraded traffic signals, a bus-only turnoff, and a new enclosed waiting area. New lighting and seating will be installed at Gateway Plaza Park. Adjacent parking spaces and EV charging stations will be included.

The public should be aware of the following construction dates:

April 3 to July 28 – South Church Street will be closed

June 5 to 30 – A bus pad will be installed on State Street, and traffic will be reduced to one lane. Bust stops along State Street will be moved to alternative locations.

June 25 -30 – State Street will be paved; traffic will be reduced to one lane

More information about the mobility center and CDTA projects can be found here.