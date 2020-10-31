CDTA announces winners of 4th annual Pink Bus Pull

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Albany Police Department has won the 4th annual CDTA Pink Bus Pull to support the American Cancer Society’s Real Men Wear Pink campaign.

Coming in second place is the Albany Probationary Firefighters and in third is the Albany Fire Department.

The community came together for the event on Friday to help raise money in the fight to end breast cancer and support the Real Men Wear Pink campaign. Participating teams included:

CDTA

Albany Police Department

Albany Fire Department

Albany Medical Center

CDPHP

Commercial Lending Advisors

Each team brought together eight people to test their strength and beat the clock as they tried to pull a 30,000 pound pink bus ten feet.

This is the fifth year CDTA has partnered with the American Cancer Society on its Real Men Wear Pink campaign. To help raise awareness, the CDTA pink bus was out on Capital Region streets to raise awareness and support the campaign.

In 2019, CDTA employees reportedly helped raise over $8,000 for Real Men Wear Pink. Overall, the 2019 Capital Region Real Men Wear Pink campaign raised more than $370,000 becoming the top earning campaign in the country.

