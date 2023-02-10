ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Starting on Sunday, February 12, the Capital District Transportation Authority will be implementing service changes to ensure that services operate efficiently and meet the needs of customers and partners. Adjustments are made as part of a regular review of ridership levels, productivity, and service design.
The upcoming service updates are:
- Route #12 (Washington Avenue) – mid-day and peak-hour trips will operate slightly more frequently
- Route #13 (Scotland Avenue) – some trips will be extended to Plug Power at the Vista Technology Campus in Slingerlands
- Route #18 (Delaware Avenue) – some trips will be extended to ShopRite and Plug Power at the Vista Technology Campus in Slingerlands
- Route #114 (Madison Ave. – Washington Ave.) – more trips will now go to the University at Albany Health Sciences Campus. Late-night weekend trips were added to accommodate the closure of the Dunn Memorial Bridge.
- Route #519 (Delmar Bypass Bridge) – all trips will be extended to Voorheesville
- Route #905 (BusPlus Red Line) – mid-day trips will operate less frequently. Please also check trip times.
Customers should check schedules for the services that are being changed. Minor timing adjustments will be made to the following routes:
- Route #1 (Central Avenue)
- Route #85 (Fifth Avenue)
- Route #87 (Hoosick St – RPI)
- Route #125 (Clinton Ave – Sand Creek Rd.)
- Route #224 (Albany – Troy via I-90)
- Route #289 (Griswold Heights – St. Mary’s Hospital)
- Route #600 (Neighborhood Belt)
- Route #601 (S. Amsterdam & Route 30)
- Route #602 (Amsterdam to Schenectady via Exit 26)
- Route #922 (BusPlus Blue Line Cohoes to Delaware Station)
- Route #923 (BusPlus Blue Line Waterford to Rail Trail Station)