CDTA announces return of summer service programs

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) announced Wednesday the return of their summer service programs for Capital Region travelers. The services include the popular Navigator Summer Fun Pass, the Saratoga Summer Fun Visitors Trolley, and service to Grafton Lakes State Park.

“We’re excited to once again offer these popular summer services that provide an accessible, low-cost

option for everyone to get out and enjoy all that the Capital Region has to offer,” said CDTA CEO Carm

Basile. “From giving kids the chance to easily explore the region, to providing access to beach days at

Grafton Lakes and sightseeing in Saratoga, these services are truly a great way to help everyone enjoy their

summers.”



The Summer Fun Pass offers:

Capital Region youth, 17 and under, unlimited rides on CDTA regular route buses from July 1 to August 31, 2021, for just $44.

Nearly 70% savings from the standard cost of two monthly Navigator passes.

Area kids can use the Summer Fun Pass to get to key destinations like Grafton Lakes State Park, local pools, parks, and summer employment.

Customers can purchase passes at select Mr. Subb locations throughout the Capital Region, or at the CDTA Sales Center located at 85 Watervliet Avenue in Albany.

CDTA’s Saratoga Summer Trolley offers: