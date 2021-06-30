CDTA announces return of summer service programs

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Capital District Transportation Authority (CDTA) announced Wednesday the return of their summer service programs for Capital Region travelers. The services include the popular Navigator Summer Fun Pass, the Saratoga Summer Fun Visitors Trolley, and service to Grafton Lakes State Park.
“We’re excited to once again offer these popular summer services that provide an accessible, low-cost
option for everyone to get out and enjoy all that the Capital Region has to offer,” said CDTA CEO Carm
Basile. “From giving kids the chance to easily explore the region, to providing access to beach days at
Grafton Lakes and sightseeing in Saratoga, these services are truly a great way to help everyone enjoy their
summers.”
The Summer Fun Pass offers:
- Capital Region youth, 17 and under, unlimited rides on CDTA regular route buses from July 1 to August 31, 2021, for just $44.
- Nearly 70% savings from the standard cost of two monthly Navigator passes.
- Area kids can use the Summer Fun Pass to get to key destinations like Grafton Lakes State Park, local pools, parks, and summer employment.
- Customers can purchase passes at select Mr. Subb locations throughout the Capital Region, or at the CDTA Sales Center located at 85 Watervliet Avenue in Albany.
CDTA’s Saratoga Summer Trolley offers:
- CDTA’s Saratoga Summer Trolley will return to service starting July 14 and will run through Labor Day.
- The popular trolley service is free of charge for customers and operates Wednesday -Sunday each week during the season from 12:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
- The trolley offers convenient service to hotels and attractions along Broadway in Downtown, including the Saratoga Race Course and Saratoga Casino Hotel.
- Seasonal summer service to Grafton Lakes State Park beginning July 3 and running through September 6.
- Route #96 allows customers to board buses to access the seasonal service at any CDTA bus stop along the route that begins in Downtown Troy.
- The service operates from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. every Wednesday to Sunday through Labor Day.
- The complete schedule can be found online.