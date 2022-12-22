ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The holiday season means shopping for gifts, traveling with family, and making it home safe from festivities. CDTA has announced its holiday service schedules for the Christmas and New Years’ weekends.

The Northway Xpress and Thruway Xpress services will not operate on any of the dates listed below. The CDTA sales window will also be closed on December 26 and January 2 for the holidays.

Schedule

Christmas Eve (Saturday, December 24), service will operate on a Sunday/Holiday schedule

Christmas Day (Sunday, December 25), service will operate on a Sunday/Holiday schedule

On the day after Christmas Day (Monday, December 26), service will operate on a Sunday/Holiday service schedule. Regular weekday service schedules will resume on Tuesday, December 27.

New Year’s Eve (Saturday, December 31), service will operate on a Sunday/Holiday service schedule

New Year’s Day (Sunday, January 1, 2023), service will operate on a Sunday/Holiday service schedule

On the day after New Year’s Day (Monday, January 2, 2023), service will operate on a Sunday/Holiday service schedule. Regular weekday service schedules will resume on Tuesday, January 3, 2023

CDTA will also offer free rides on New Year’s Eve to assist with STOP DWI efforts. Beginning at 8 p.m. pm on New Year’s Eve, until the end of the transit day around 2 a.m. on January 1, 2023, service will be free of charge. Check out the CDTA website for more information.