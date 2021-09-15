CDTA announces FLEX program expanding into Saratoga County

MECHANICVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — CDTA has announced the expansion of its FLEX On Demand rideshare program into Saratoga County beginning Monday, September 20, 2021 in Mechanicville, Halfmoon and Clifton Park.

The FLEX program was introduced to the Capital Region in January of 2020 as its first on demand, app-based service. The expanded program will now operate within a nine square mile service area in Southern Saratoga County and provide access between Clifton Park, Halfmoon and Mechanicville.

CDTA says rides can be requested through the Transloc app or by calling CDTA. The new FLEX service will be free of charge during the initial pilot period. Disabled access vehicles will also reportedly be availble.

The service will operate Monday – Friday from 7:00 a.m. – 8:00 p.m., and on the weekends from 10:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.