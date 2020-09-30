CDTA and ACS team up for fifth year in the fight against breast cancer

ALBANY, N,Y, (NEWS10) — CDTA and the American Cancer Society are teaming up for a fifth year in the fight against breast cancer, and of course the iconic pink bus will be on full display on Capital Region streets to raise awareness and support.

CDTA’s kickoff event will celebrate the launch of several reimagined pink campaigns in October including the following:

Real Men Wear Pink

Real Kids Wear Pink

Making Strides Against Breast Cancer

Painting the Town Pink

The campaigns aim to highlight the impact that is being made in the Capital Region and the immediate need to continue raising funds as an ACS Funded Researcher from Albany Medical Center speaks at the event.

Dr. Jeremy Logue, Ph.D. received a $783,000 grant from ACS on September 1 to study how cancer cells migrate to tissues. The research is especially important as over 90% of reported cancer deaths are a result of cancer cells migrating from their origin.

Last year, CDTA employees reportedly helped raised over $8,000 for Real Men Wear Pink. CDTA said overall, the 2019 Capital Region Real Men Wear Pink campaign raised more than $370,000 becoming the top earning campaign in the country.

