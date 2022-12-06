ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — CDPHP celebrating a five-year milestone and more than One Million dollars in donations through CDPHP The Foundation.

The Foundation focuses on addressing different needs in the community from addiction and mental health crises to food housing insecurity. Some of the money went to diversity initiatives with the Capital Region Chamber and support services for the Peter Young Housing Industries and Treatment.

“It is our hope that with continued support for our CDPHP The Foundation will be back in just a few short years sharing more local success stories and celebrating more incredible milestones,” Dr. John Bennett, President and CEO of CDPHP, said.

“Hearing the stories being said out loud today of the impact that we’ve made, it seriously touches my heart,” Victoria Hostig, Executive Director of CDPHP The Foundation, said.

Bennett said money was raised through different fundraisers and employee contributions over the last five years and they hope to continue the momentum.