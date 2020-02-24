CDPHP takes top honors for federal employee health benefits

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – CDPHP health plan is ranked number one in the nation for federal employee health benefits. The rankings were released in the 2020 FEHB Plan Performance Assessment, which rates 83 health plans across the country in the areas of quality and customer satisfaction.

The assessment measures quality by measuring how plans perform in the areas of; preventive care, disease management, medication use, behavioral health and utilization management.

They also measure customer satisfaction including key performance areas such as; access, claims and member experience.

“I could not be any more proud that CDPHP has been named the preeminent health plan in the country for federal employee health benefits. This recognition is further proof that CDPHP is more than a health insurance company; we are a health plan committed to helping our members lead their healthiest lives,” said CDPHP president and CEO, Dr. John D. Bennett.

Established in 1984, CDPHP is a physician-founded, member-focused and community-based not-for-profit health plan that offers high-quality affordable health insurance plans to members in 26 counties throughout New York.