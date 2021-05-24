CDPHP rental bikes hit the ground rolling in Glens Falls

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – There are plenty of bikes in Warren County, between downtown riders in Glens Falls and those who cruise up the Warren County Bike Path.

But as of this week, there’s a new way to ride in town.

On Monday, CDPHP Cycle! released its first 20 rental bikes in the county into the wild at spots in Glens Falls, Queensbury and Lake George.

Glens Falls Mayor Dan Hall, Queensbury Supervisor John Strough and county Director of Employment and Training Liza Ochsendorf were among the local leaders there to welcome the expansion of the project.

CDPHP rental bikes have seen growth every year in Albany, Schenectady, Troy and most recently Saratoga Springs.

Ochsendorf said the plan is to add more bikes over the summer. As in other locations where the wheels are spinning, the expectation is that not only tourists will use them, but that people looking for an easy way to get to work will as well.

In Warren County, many live and work in different locations across smaller communities, making the county-wide approach a no-brainer.

Businesses that get a membership with CDPHP can let their employees and customers use those accounts to ride for free.

Rentals can be taken using either a credit card or a mobile app, and bikes can be left anywhere in the county, with Greater Glens Falls Transit ready to come and retrieve rides.