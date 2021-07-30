CDPHP named top 3 best companies to work for in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. – CDPHP has been named in the top three of the Best Companies to Work for in New York in the large employer category. This is the 13th consecutive year CDPHP has received the award from the New York State Society for Human Resource Management.

“I am immensely proud that CDPHP has been named in the top three of the Best Companies to Work

for in New York State, and that Acuitas Health and Strategic Solutions, part of the CDPHP Family of

Companies, made their debut appearances in the small employer category,” said John D. Bennett, MD,

president and CEO of CDPHP. “I accredit this honor to the collaboration, dedication, and hard work of

all of our employees, despite the many challenges of the global pandemic. I am honored and humbled

to work alongside our resilient employees who have united together, while apart, to maintain our

promise to our members and our community,” added Bennett.

The award, presented by the Best Companies Group, in conjunction with the New York State Society for Human Resource Management, is based on the company’s workplace policies, systems, and practices, as well as a survey, which is open to all employees, that measures employee engagement.