CDPHP, MVP Health Care partner to expand access to critical health care services

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWs10) – CDPHP and MVP Health Care have partnered to give patients access to free access to telemedicine services to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

Anyone who has a plan through those health care providers, including MVP members in New York and Vermont, can access virtual emergency medicine services that allows patients to connect with a physician 24/7 from the comfort of their home. The emergency medicine trained providers can assess a patient’s need for COVID-19 testing and prescribe appropriate treatment.

CDPHP members can download the app on their smartphone, or simply call 1-800-ER-ANYWHERE to be connected to a live, emergency medicine provider, or visit www.cdphp.com/ERAnywhere.

MVP Health Care members can call 1-833-myERnow, or visit www.mvphealthcare.com/myERnow to be connected to a live, emergency medicine provider.

MVP Health Care and CDPHP are also reminding members of the following:

· COVID-19 diagnostic tests prescribed by doctors will be covered in full.

· There will be no prior authorization for COVID-19 testing.

· Now is also a good time for members who have mail order benefits to consider ordering a 90-day supply of medications.

CDPHP and MVP Health Care have plans in place to remain operational in the event of any widespread illness. Should you need anything during this time, do not hesitate to call your plan’s customer service team for questions related to your benefits or care.

