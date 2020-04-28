CDPHP makes health app available to members and non-members

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Capital District Physician’s Health Plan (CDPHP) is offering the Brook Personal Health Companion for free to both members and non-members. The app will provide support for maintaining a healthy lifestyle, stress management, and keeping track of ongoing health issues like blood sugar and high blood pressure.

The app is available for download through the App Store or Google Play for the duration of the COVID-19 pandemic crisis.

“Our number one priority is preventing the spread of this disease,” said CDPHP President and CEO, Dr. John D. Bennett. “By offering this free resource to the entire community, we are hopeful we can not only bend the curve but help those in need.”

“Living healthy is a continuous challenge that has now become even harder. Many people are working from home, their kids are out of school, gyms are closed, and we are all looking for remote, relevant, and reliable guidance while managing the added stress,” said Brook Health CEO, Oren Nissim. “Our highly personalized 24-7 health companion service is here to support members, and has now been extended to provide information on how to keep healthy and react to COVID-19.”

