CDPHP looking for people to register for their Workforce Team Challenge charity running event

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – CDPHP is looking for people to register for the CDPHP Workforce Team Challenge. The race will cap at 5,000 in-person participants and registration will either close on August 6 or whenever the cap is reached.

To keep participants in the community safe, numerous precautions are being taken. The race will temporarily relocate to the Altamont Fairgrounds from downtown Albany and a virtual race option is also available.

The price of registration is $25: In-Person Participants and $15: Virtual Participants. For more information and to register go to the Workforce Team Challenge website.

Local not-for-profits, IPH (Interfaith Partnership for the Homeless), The RED Bookshelf, and Ronald McDonald House Charities of the Capital Region have been retained from 2020 and will receive important funds from the race. Teams and individuals are encouraged to make contributions at the time of registration.

The CDPHP Workforce Team Challenge is organized by and serves as an important fundraiser for the Hudson-Mohawk Road Runners Club (HMRRC). In addition to raising funds for local charities, the race also helps to fund HMRRC’s college scholarships, grants, and free race programs for local youth.