CDPHP Cycle! takes victory lap, applauds high ridership during pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The bikes have been flying off the racks during the pandemic for the CDPHP Cycle! program. Biking provides a safe and socially-distant activity for riders in the Capital Region.

There have been more than 20,000 rides since the program’s launch on June 22 according to CDPHP and CDTA who operate the program. Organizers say that the program is set to provide 35,000 rides before the end of the season in November.

The highest number of riders were recorded in August with nearly 3,000 trips. CDPHP and CDTA say the new access partners the University at Albany, Tru by Hilton Albany Airport hotel, and The Desmond Hotel have helped boost ridership.

The program has made safety a top priority during the pandemic. Bikes first launched in areas near parks and trails for recreational riding and are spaced out at racks to allow for easy access and proper social distancing. Cleaning and disinfecting measures are ongoing, and each bike is equipped with hand sanitizer for riders to use before and after riding.

The CDPHP Cycle! fleet of 340 bikes will get a boost with the addition of a new bicycle model. The new bikes are more durable and provide better connectivity to system software. The addition of these newer models will grow the total number of bikes to nearly 500 for next season, giving members even more riding options. The new bikes will hit streets in early October.

CDPHP Cycle! will boost their fleet with these new bikes that are more durable and have better connectivity. (Courtesy: CDPHP Cycle!)

“CDPHP Cycle! has been a much-needed activity for the community,” said CDTA CEO Carm Basile. “Our team has redesigned the operations plan, complete with a rigorous cleaning and disinfecting process and methods to reassure customers they are safe and secure when using our bikes. With these updates, the public has and continues to safely enjoy this service and bike throughout the Capital Region.”

“I’m thrilled that CDPHP Cycle! has been a physical and mental health outlet during these difficult times,” said President and CEO of CDPHP, Dr. John D. Bennett. “I continue to encourage everyone to give some thought to driving trips you can replace with cycling instead. Your heart – and your mind – will thank you!”

