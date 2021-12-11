CDC reports 43 known Omicron cases, no deaths, one hospitalized

The South African doctor who alerted officials of the possibility of a new variant, later named omicron, said the “unusual but mild” symptoms were what caught her attention. (Photo: Getty Images)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – According to a report by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), among 43 cases data shows there have been no deaths and only one hospitalization. The first U.S. case of COVID-19 attributed to the Omicron variant was identified on December 1. Officials say as of December 8, 22 cases have been reported across the country.

The CDC said of the 22 states that had reported at least one COVID-19 case attributed to the Omicron variant include AZ, CA, CO, CT, FL, GA, HI, IL, LA, MD, MA, MN, MS, Mo, NE, NJ, NY, PA, TX, UT, WA, and WI, which were reviewed by CDC policies and applicable federal law. Of the 43 cases diagnosed, 25 individuals were between the ages of 18–39 years old.

The earliest date of symptom onset was November 15, in a person with a history of international travel. Fourteen individuals reported international travel during the 14 days preceding symptom onset or receipt of a positive test result.

Among these cases of COVID-19 attributed to the Omicron variant, the CDC says 34 individuals had been vaccinated, including 14 who had received an additional or booster dose. five of the 14 individuals had received the additional dose prior to 14 days before symptom onset. Six persons had a documented previous SARS-CoV-2 infection.

The most commonly reported symptoms were cough, fatigue, and congestion, or runny nose. One vaccinated patient was hospitalized for 2 days, and no deaths have been reported to date. CDC says of the cases identified, exposures had been associated with international and domestic travel, large public events, and household transmission.

According to the CDC, the earliest report of symptom onset was November 15. For the week ending December 4, the Delta variant accounted for less than 99.9% of circulating SARS-CoV-2 variants. Officials say given the 2–3 weeks from the time of specimen collection to availability of sequence data for analysis, it is likely that additional infections with Omicron from late November will be detected during the coming days.

Officials said seven of the first reported cases of Omicron variant infection appeared to be mild. They say although as with all variants, a lag exists between infection and more severe outcomes. Symptoms would be expected to be milder in vaccinated persons and those with previous SARS-CoV-2 infection than in an unvaccinated person.

CDC continues to support efforts to prevent, detect and respond to COVID-19 internationally through the support of laboratory sequencing capacity and strengthening global vaccine programs. A number of measures have been implemented throughout the COVID-19 pandemic to reduce the introduction and spread of SARS-CoV-2 in the United States through travel.