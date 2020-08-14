CDC report: young adults struggling with mental wellness during the COVID-19 pandemic

ALBANY, N.Y (NEWS10)- Young adults are struggling more than older adults with adverse mental health symptoms, according to a new report. Young adults were the most likely to use or abuse substances to deal with COVID-19 related stress, contemplate suicide, or experience symptoms associated with mental health conditions, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) latest Morbidity and Mortality Weekly Report.

The CDC conducted a web-based survey between June 24-30. That information was included in the report which showed one out of every four adults between the ages of 18-24 had seriously thought about committing suicide in the past month. Three out of every four said they had one or more adverse behavioral or mental health symptoms that stemmed from the coronavirus pandemic.

“The coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic has been associated with mental health challenges related to the morbidity and mortality caused by the disease and to mitigation activities, including the impact of physical distancing and stay-at-home orders. Symptoms of anxiety disorder and depressive disorder increased considerably in the United States during April–June of 2020, compared with the same period in 2019,” it said in the report.

The number of 18-24-year-olds who completed the study was 13.4%, or 731 out of 5,470 respondents. More than half of them, 460, reported symptoms associated with an anxiety or depressive disorder. The number of young adults who had COVID-19 related trauma and stressor-related disorder (TSRD) was 336 or 46%.

Adults between the ages of 25-44 reported the second-highest amount of mental health problems related to the coronavirus. Slightly more than 50% said they had one or more adverse behavioral or mental health symptoms stemming from the coronavirus pandemic. Sixteen percent said they thought seriously about suicide in the past 30 days and 40.4% had TSRD related to COVID-19.

“Periodic assessment of mental health, substance use, and suicidal ideation should evaluate the prevalence of psychological distress over time. Addressing mental health disparities and preparing support systems to mitigate mental health consequences as the pandemic evolves will continue to

be needed urgently,” the CDC said.

