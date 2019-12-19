CDC: One dead due to outbreak of listeria linked to hard-boiled eggs

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The Center for Disease Control issued a warning Thursday that bulk hard-boiled eggs from Almark Foods in Georgia are contaminated with Listeria, affecting at least five states.

The CDC says these eggs were sold for nationwide use by food service operators, and they have not been recalled. This warning does not include Almark Foods hard-boiled eggs sold directly to consumers.

The CDC is advising retailers and food providers not to use bulk hard-boiled eggs produced by Almark Foods. They also say any surface that has come in contact with one of these eggs or the plastic pails they are packaged in should be washed and sanitized.

So far, seven people from five states have reportedly been infected with the Listeria strain found in the eggs. Four people have been hospitalized and one person from Texas has been killed.

Symptoms of listeria include:

Headache

Stiff neck

Confusion

Loss of Balance

Convulsions

Fever

Muscle Aches

Additionally infections during pregnancy can lead to miscarriage, stillbirth, premature delivery or other life-threatening complications for the child.

CDC is conducting an investigation as to the source of the contamination.