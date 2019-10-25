CDC: Fentanyl is the deadliest drug in the US

by: CNN

(CNN) – Fentanyl remains the deadliest drug in the United States but, in some areas, meth is killing more people.

Those new statistics were released in a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

Nearly 39 percent of all drug overdose deaths were from fentanyl in 2017, a 10 percent increase from 2016.

Heroin was the second leader of fatal drug overdoses.

Research shows meth had a greater impact in the western half of the country. More people overdoses and died on fentanyl in the east.

