CDC extends national eviction moratorium to June 30 over health concerns

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The pandemic hasn’t been easy on anyone — renters and landlords included. Yesterday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention announced an extension of the national eviction moratorium to June 30th.

The CDC’s extended order said evictions are not just a financial concern, but they’re a health concern as well.

“Evicted renters must move, which leads to multiple outcomes that increase the risk of COVID-19 spread,” the CDC stated in the Temporary Halt in Residential Evictions o Prevent the Further Spread of COVID-19. “Specifically, many evicted renters move into close quarters in shared housing or other congregate settings.”

The National Low Income Housing Coalition said the CDC’s national eviction moratorium is essential to help millions of families.

“There’s nothing quite like a highly contagious and deadly disease to make clear that housing is healthcare,” Diane Yentel, CEO and President of the National Low Income Housing Coalition, said. “Stable, safe, and affordable, accessible homes are prerequisites to personal and public health.”

According to the latest Consumer Financial Protection Bureau report, 8.8 million people in the United States are behind on rent, and over 11 million are at risk of losing their homes.

Yentel said the CDC’s extended national moratorium missed an opportunity to address issues in the original order established in 2020 that still leave some renters vulnerable to evictions.

“She [CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky] extended President Trump’s original order, leaving the loopholes and flaws in place, an unfortunate and shortsighted decision that will result in some continued harmful evictions during the pandemic,” Yentel said.

New York state has its own eviction moratorium with some separate protections against commercial and residential evictions, and that is currently set to expire on May 1.

Small landlords with residential buildings or 50 units or less, can still apply for the New York Forward Loan Fund for assistance.