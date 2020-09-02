CDC broadens eviction protections

(CNN) — The CDC is further protecting people from eviction as the coronavirus pandemic continues. The agency is temporarily halting evictions for some Americans struggling to pay rent due to the pandemic. The move broadens protections already in place.

According to the White House, the order will apply to Americans who qualified for direct payments under the Cares Act.

Cares covered people earning less than $99,000 a year.

In order to receive the expanded eviction protection, a person must prove they have tried to get government assistance for rent.

They also have to show that they can not pay rent due to financial hardship because of COVID-19, and that they would likely be homeless if evicted.

The Cares Act only covered federally backed rent dwellings. The expansion applies to all rental units in the nation.

