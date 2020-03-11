CDC awards $17M to NY for coronavirus response

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEWS10)- The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention awarded New York a little more than $16.6 million to support the state’s response efforts. It’s part of more than $560 million being distributed to states for costs associated with the coronavirus outbreak.

The funding was announced Wednesday by the CDC. New York City was awarded an additional $16.9 million, Massachusetts $11.6 million and Vermont $4.9 million.

The list of each state’s award can be found here.

