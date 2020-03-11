CDC awarding over $16M to New York to combat coronavirus

(WWTI) — New York will receive $16,690,279 from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to support the state’s response to COVID-19. The funding was announced by the Department of Health and Human Services.

State and local health departments are on the frontlines of responding to the COVID-19 outbreak, and we are deeply grateful for their work. CDC is distributing this new funding extremely rapidly, as called for by Congress. President Trump, and his entire administration will continue working to ensure state and local jurisdictions have the resources they need to keep Americans safe and healthy. Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar

On March 6, the president signed the Coronavirus Preparedness and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, 2020. The supplemental contains $8.3 billion government-wide.

The CDC is contacting State Health Officers to move forward with awarding over $560 million to states, localities, territories, and tribes.

Our state, local, tribal and territorial public health partners are on the front lines of the COVID-19 response. The action we are taking today will continue to support their efforts to increase public health capacity where it’s needed most. These funds will allow public health leaders to implement critical steps necessary to contain and mitigate spread of the virus in communities across the country. Director Dr. Robert R. Redfield, Director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

To view the list of CDC funding actions to jurisdictions, click here.

More on COVID-19, the novel coronavirus.

LATEST STORIES: