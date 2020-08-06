CDC advising parents to look out for polio-like condition in children

HONOLULU (KHON2) — The Center for Disease Control is warning parents to be on the lookout for a rare polio-like condition that affects children. The CDC says cases tend to spike every two years.

The health agency says it is preparing for a possible outbreak of acute flaccid myelitis, a life-threatening condition that affects the nervous system.

The most common symptoms are sudden limb weakness, respiratory illness and fever. AFM can lead to permanent disability.

