CDC advisers clear the way for Moderna and J&J boosters, ‘mix & match’ shots

(AP) – A CDC advisory panel cleared the way Thursday for COVID-19 booster shots to be administered to qualifying Americans.

Certain people who received Pfizer vaccinations months ago already are eligible for a booster and now advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say certain Moderna and Johnson & Johnson recipients should qualify, too.

Advisor also says in a bigger change, the panel opened the option of “mixing and matching” that would allow a different vaccine for the extra dose than the kind people first received. The group has now endorsed extra doses of all three of the nation’s vaccines.

The Food and Drug Administration had already authorized such an expansion of the nation’s booster campaign on Wednesday, but the CDC, guided by its advisory panel, has the final word on who should roll up their sleeves. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky is expected to rule soon.