CDC: 1 in 5 U.S. adults use at least 5 prescription medications

ATLANTA (CNN) – How many prescription drugs do you take? If it’s a lot, you are not alone.

A new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) study shows most adults aged 40 to 79 took at least one prescription drug in the past month and one in five took at least five.

For the younger half, it’s mostly anti-depressants, ace inhibitors, which are used to lower blood pressure and treat migraines, and cholesterol lowering drugs.

For the older half, cholesterol lowering drugs continue to be a favorite but also anti-diabetic medications and beta blockers, another class of drugs used to lower blood pressure.

The study shows women take more prescription drugs than men.