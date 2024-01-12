ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With winter coming in full swing, the Capital City Rescue Mission (CCRM) is in urgent need of winter coats for men, women, and children as well as boots for men. There is also a toiletry drive at the Silver Spoon Cafe with all donations going to the CCRM.

The CCRM could use the winter items as soon as possible since the weather is predicted to drop below freezing next week. If you have items you are willing to donate, you can bring them to the CCRM clothing drop-off location next to 127 Arch Street in Albany. The drop-off is around the corner from the main CCRM building, and it will be open Monday through Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The toiletry drive is sponsored by the cafe owner’s daughter, Magnolia, a senior at the Academy of the Holy Names, for her senior service project. If you donate you will help those in need and receive 10% off your bill at the cafe.