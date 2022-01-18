CCE Saratoga County Zoom class for baking healthy desserts

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Looking to make delicious desserts that are healthier? Cornell Cooperative Extension (CCE) Saratoga County will be holding a bake along featuring healthy dessert recipes by Zoom on Thursday, Jan. 27 from 7-8 p.m.

This free class will be presented by Julia Hotaling, a dietetic intern with Sage Colleges and Cornell Cooperative Extension. Hotaling will be making no-bake chocolate peanut butter energy balls and fudgy avocado brownies.

Register for the class online or by contacting CCE at (518) 885-8995 or by emailing Diane Whitten at dwhitten@cornell.edu. The recipe will be sent by email to people who register and can also be found on the CCE website on the Events page.