CBS wants $5.5 million for 30 second Super Bowl ad

News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

CBS logo (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP, File)

(CNN) — CBS reportedly wants around $5.5 million for each 30 second ad in next year’s Super Bowl, but the Super Bowl is up in the air this year, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The network would let advertisers out of their commitments if the game is not played.

The network would also charge advertisers another couple hundred thousand dollars for ads via the game’s digital broadcast.

The pricing shows how much the NFL is the king of TV. It also shows how desperate advertisers and networks have become for live events.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local Sports

More Local Sports

Click Below to set up your cable box

No Neighbor Hungry Campaign

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link

Coronavirus Outbreak

More Coronavirus Outbreak

Classroom Progress Report

More Classroom Progress Report

10 in Toga