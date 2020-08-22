CBS wants $5.5 million for 30 second Super Bowl ad

(CNN) — CBS reportedly wants around $5.5 million for each 30 second ad in next year’s Super Bowl, but the Super Bowl is up in the air this year, because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The network would let advertisers out of their commitments if the game is not played.

The network would also charge advertisers another couple hundred thousand dollars for ads via the game’s digital broadcast.

The pricing shows how much the NFL is the king of TV. It also shows how desperate advertisers and networks have become for live events.