INTERNATIONAL FALLS, MN (CNN) — If you think you have got too many singles in your wallet, check this out.

Last week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection seized $900,000 in counterfeit one-dollar bills from a shipping container.

The bills were packed into 45 cartons in a commercial rail shipment from China.

CBP officers made the find at the International Falls Port of Entry in Minnesota.

Authorities will turn the currency over to the U.S. Secret Service.