CBA uses game-ending 19-5 run to best Shen

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — It’s been a while since the CBA boys basketball team got the best of Shenendehowa. They looked to snap the skid Friday night.

After the Brothers led 33-28 after three quarters, the Plainsmen tied it up at 33 in the fourth. CBA responded with a 19-5 run to end the game, topping Shen 52-38.

Ayden Harrison led the way with 15 points for the Brothers. Shenendehowa’s Robby Hicks led all scorers with 17.