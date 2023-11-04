ALBANY, NY (NEWS10) — The Christian Brothers Academy football team has won back to back championships in Class AA in the first two seasons under head coach Bob Burns. The Brothers looked to take down Shaker in the semifinal to get back to the Super Bowl, and aim for a three-peat.

CBA cruised from the opening snap, taking a 21-0 lead into halftime. Jake Iacobaccio tallied a second-half rushing touchdown to make it 28-0 and put the game out of reach.

The Brothers will play the only team they lost to this season, Shenendehowa, in the Class AA Super Bowl next Friday at Troy High School at 7:00 pm.