Cayuga Nation leaders’ dispute sparks violence

Fighting breaks out between opposing groups at the Cayuga Indian Nation in Seneca Falls, N.Y., Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020. People threw punches and were dragged to the ground as a long-simmering leadership dispute in the Cayuga Indian Nation flared up for a second time in a week. (Kevin Rivoli/The Citizen via AP)

SENECA FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — A fight broke out in the crowd after a Cayuga Indian Nation news conference on Saturday.

A spat between different factions of Cayuga leadership set off the physical confrontation between people in the crowd, who threw punches or were dragged to the ground. Tensions came to a head for the roughly 500-strong Cayuga citizens following the demolition of several buildings on February 22.

Cayuga chiefs oppose Clint Halftown, the federally recognized authority of the western New York tribe. Cayuga authorities say Halftown ordered the demolition of the buildings—including a convenience store—which belonged to his political rivals.

Tribal police—called “Clint Halftown’s police force” by the Associated Press—pepper-sprayed the combatants to disperse the crowd and stop the fighting, which raged for 10 minutes beside one of the razed buildings.

LATEST STORIES: