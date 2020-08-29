Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office charges two suspects in armed robbery case

STERLING, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Cayuga County Sheriff’s arrested two people for an armed robbery following a report of a burglary with shots fired.

The Cayuga County Sheriff’s Office arrested Daniel Swank, 41, and Danielle Swank, 39, of Hannibal, N.Y. after warrants were issued by the Town of Sterling Court charging Daniel with the following:

Burglary in the 1st degree,

Menacing in the 2nd degree,

Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 3rd degree

Danielle was charged with Burglary in the 2nd Degree.

Police say early Saturday morning around 2:15 a.m. Patrols responded to a residence on Onionville Road where residents reported that a man and woman had confronted them both inside and outside of a home, demanding money, and that the man was armed with a shotgun. The shotgun was reportedly discharged without hitting anyone or causing injury to any person. The couple then reportedly fled the scene before officers arrived.

Police say when deputies arrived to arrest the couple at their home, they refused to come to the door. A perimeter was set up and additional resources were called in to defuse the situation. By the end of a five hour negotiation, both suspects were reportedly taken into custody without further incident. Both were processed and placed at the Cayuga County Jail to await arraignment.

Anyone with information regarding the incident can contact Detective Lieutenant Cornelius at

(315)-253-6562. You can also call the Sheriff’s Office at (315)-253-1179 and follow the prompts to

reach any member or office and tips can be left on their website.