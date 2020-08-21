Caught on Camera: Warren County Sheriff’s deputy helps two elderly women cross the road

TOWN OF CHESTER, N.Y. (NEWS10) — In a recent video posted to Facebook Wednesday night, Heidi Schmid captured the moment a Warren County Sheriff’s deputy helped two elderly women cross a busy section of the road. Schmid, who lives and works in the Town of Chester in Orange County, was eating lunch with her son in Lake George Wednesday afternoon when she noticed the women struggling to cross the road.

She said she almost got up to help them herself but saw the deputy was quickly on the case.

Coincidentally, the Town of Chester in Warren County adopted a resolution in a Tuesday night Town Board meeting in an effort to show support and respect for the work law enforcement officers perform daily. The resolution recognizes the dedication and professionalism of state and local law enforcement officers.

“We felt it was important to show support for the local police officers and first responders working hard daily in this town,” Town Board member Karen Durose said. She said the idea for the resolution came after a Back the Blue parade the community organized three weeks ago.

She said the Town of Chester in Warren County is a small community and given the recent national news on police reform, the Town Board felt it necessary to adopt a resolution that shows how important the officers are to the community.

The good deed the officer performed was caught on camera just a day after the resolution was adopted.

“Police do great things every day and it goes unnoticed, I’m glad I was there to record the moment,” Schmid said.

The resolution, which was passed unanimously reads,

RESOLVED, the Town of Chester recognizes the dedication and professionalism of our state

and local law enforcement officers as they perform their sworn duty to preserve and protect the

health, safety and welfare of all of our Towns citizens and guests.

We sincerely appreciate and stand by all of these officers whose work helps to make our

community a safer and better place for every person who wishes to pursue their God given and

Constitutional rights of life liberty and the pursuit of happiness.

On a motion by Mr. Aiken, seconded by Mrs. DuRose, Resolution No. 114 of 2020 was

ADOPTED. AYE 5 NO 0

