CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Texas man struck by lightning while walking dogs

(ABC NEWS) — A man who survived a lightning strike while out walking his dogs is now speaking out, thanking the good Samaritans who ran to save his life. And the whole ordeal was caught on camera.

27-year-old Alex Coreas was out walking three dogs when a security camera outside a nearby veterinary hospital captured a lighting bolt hitting the ground near his feet. Coreas immediately falls stiff to the ground. The terrified dogs sprint away.

As Coreas lies stiff on the pavement, not breathing, his clothes charred, good Samaritans from the vet’s office came running to his aid.

“His shoes and his socks got blown off his feet, ” said Christy Mitler. “I started running through the hospital cause someone was like ‘we need help with CPR.'”

Coreas was rushed to the hospital in a neck brace where he spent nearly four days with burns and a bruised left eye.

“The doctors, they were just in shock I made it, the way I got hit,” said Coreas. “The way it went traveled through my body, the did say I’m lucky to be alive.”

When Coreas finally got home, no one was happier to see him than his three German Shepards, bystanders to the near tragedy and excited to get back to their daily walks.