Caught On Camera: Driver Asleep At The Wheel of Moving Tesla on Mass. Turnpike

BOSTON, Mass. (NEWS10) – The autopilot feature in Tesla cars still requires drivers have their hands on the wheel at all times, but one man says that wasn’t the case Sunday.

Video from the Massachusetts Turnpike appears to show a driver paying no attention to the road while his car, a Tesla SUV, is driving straight ahead.

Some guy literally asleep at the wheel on the Mass Pike (great place for it).



“I’d never seen something so bizarre,” Walpole resident Dakota Randall said. “I thought I saw someone asleep at the wheel, so I did a double take and sure enough there was a guy with his head between his legs totally passed out.”

He spotted the driver of the Tesla Model X on the Pike in Newton.

“I honked a couple of times because I was like, ‘you guys, you might want to wake up,'” Randall said. “It just stayed the same speed and the same trajectory.”

According to Massachusetts State Police, there’s no law against falling asleep behind the wheel of a self-driving car.

All new Tesla vehicles currently have autopilot technology. The company considers it a driver assistance system and it still requires an attentive driver. A spokesperson for Tesla recently issued a statement on the incident:

Many of these videos appear to be dangerous pranks or hoaxes. Our driver-monitoring system repeatedly reminds drivers to remain engaged and prohibits the use of Autopilot when warnings are ignored. At highway speeds, drivers typically receive warnings every 30 seconds or less if their hands aren’t detected on the wheel. Tesla owners have driven billions of miles using Autopilot, and data from our quarterly Vehicle Safety Report indicates that drivers using Autopilot experience fewer accidents than those operating without assistance. Tesla Spokesperson

Drivers are supposed to agree to keep their hands on the steering wheel and maintain control of the vehicle before they enable the feature.

Tesla has stated that it plans to offer full self-driving cars at a future time but is working to overcome regulatory issues before moving forward.

Last week, a National Transportation Safety Board report found the driver of a Tesla was using the car’s Autopilot system when a vehicle in front of him suddenly changed lanes and he didn’t have time to react before crashing into a fire truck near Los Angeles.