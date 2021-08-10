Catskills man appearing on Fox’s ‘Lego Masters’

FLEISCHMANNS, N.Y. (NEWS10)—An Upstate New Yorker is putting his brick-building skills to the test in the Fox show, “Lego Masters,” hosted by Will Arnett.

Richard Dryden, who lives in the Catskills, and his teammate, Dave Kaleta are appearing in the latest episode called “Bricking Wind.” They’ll go head-to-head with 7 other duos, building a world that must withstand a 60MPH wind machine. Dryden, who went to SUNY Oneonta, says he loved playing with Lego growing up, and rediscovered them when his son came along.

“I got the bug all over again it was kind of like I didn’t miss a step. I started collecting sets, building with him. It was a bonding moment for both of us. Dave and I try to incorporate a lot of learning tools into our builds, whether we talk about environmental sustainability, or creative storytelling, even math,” he said.

You can learn more about Dryden here.