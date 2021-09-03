Catskills fire towers lighting up for Labor Day

News
Posted: / Updated:
Mountain

Mountain (Photo: Warren County)

ARKVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) —  The Catskill Center will be lighting up the Catskills Fire Towers to honor the former workers who surveyed for forest fires in the area. The annual Labor Day weekend event will be on September 4 at 9 p.m.

Catskill Center volunteers and staff will climb to one of the backcountry Catskills fire towers and light up the top cabs for about 30 minutes. The five fire towers are Balsam Lake, Hunter, Overlook, Red Hill, and Tremper.

“The forested land and local communities all around the Catskills region are indebted to the work of the men and women who surveyed for fires using maps and compasses before the most modern forms of technology,” said Olivia Bernard, Catskill Center Coordinator for the Catskill Fire Tower Project. “We can look up and appreciate that history.”

To find viewing locations, visit the Catskills Visitor Center website.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
Hochul Admin FS for Web

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire