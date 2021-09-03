Catskills fire towers lighting up for Labor Day

ARKVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Catskill Center will be lighting up the Catskills Fire Towers to honor the former workers who surveyed for forest fires in the area. The annual Labor Day weekend event will be on September 4 at 9 p.m.

Catskill Center volunteers and staff will climb to one of the backcountry Catskills fire towers and light up the top cabs for about 30 minutes. The five fire towers are Balsam Lake, Hunter, Overlook, Red Hill, and Tremper.

“The forested land and local communities all around the Catskills region are indebted to the work of the men and women who surveyed for fires using maps and compasses before the most modern forms of technology,” said Olivia Bernard, Catskill Center Coordinator for the Catskill Fire Tower Project. “We can look up and appreciate that history.”

To find viewing locations, visit the Catskills Visitor Center website.