Catskill woman arrested following reported car chase, crash, & foot pursuit

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — New York State Police (NYSP) Saturday arrested Jasmine Curry, 29, of Catskill for reportedly fleeing an officer and resisting arrest after refusing to pull over and comply.

NYSP say around 11 a.m., troopers tried to stop Curry for a traffic infraction on I-90 in Albany. Police say Curry refused to stop for officers and a vehicle chase began. Curry is said to have hit a utility pole at the intersection of Lark Street and Livingston Avenue and tried fleeing on foot. Following the brief foot-chase, Curry resisted arrest, according to police.

Police charged Curry with the following:

Fleeing an Officer in a Motor Vehicle 3 rd degree, class A misdemeanor

degree, class A misdemeanor Obstruction of Governmental Administration 2 nd degree, class A misdemeanor

degree, class A misdemeanor Resisting Arrest, class A misdemeanor.

Curry was processed and issued an appearance ticket for Albany City Court at a later date.